New Light-Vehicle Sales Post Second Straight Year-Over-Year Gain in June

The June sales pace extended the recovery that began in May, though the first-half total stayed below a 2025 stretch inflated by pre-tariff buying.
New light-vehicle sales reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.52 million units in June 2026, up 4.4% from June 2025, according to the latest National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Market Beat report authored by chief economist Patrick Manzi. It was the second consecutive month of year-over-year gains, following the 3.1% increase in May that broke an eight-month run of declines.
Year to date through June, the new light-vehicle SAAR stood at 15.9 million
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