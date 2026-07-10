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Mile Auto Acquires The Insurance House, Expanding Southeast MGA Operations

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Mile Auto Inc., the Atlanta-based managing general agent (MGA) that provides pay-per-mile Porsche Auto Insurance, has acquired fellow Atlanta MGA The Insurance House Inc. in a transaction effective July 1 that combines the two firms into an operation with nearly $100 million in annual premium.

The combined business serves more than 55,000 policyholders and works with 1,600 independent insurance agencies across 10 states. The deal enlarges the book behind Mile Auto’s programs — among them Porsche Auto Insurance, which Mile Auto exclusively provides and which, as CollisionWeek reported when the program launched in 2019, promotes Porsche’s certified collision repair

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