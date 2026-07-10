McCarthy Family Named UAF Lifetime Trustee, Establishes Memorial Scholarship

The family of MEMA president and CEO Paul McCarthy will fund a scholarship honoring two grandfathers who spent their careers in automotive repair.

The McCarthy family has become a Lifetime Trustee of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and established a scholarship in memory of two grandfathers who built their careers in automotive repair.

Paul McCarthy, president and CEO of MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, will represent the family on the UAF board of trustees. He and his wife, Angela (Molfese) McCarthy, created the Ralph McCabe & Dominic Molfese Memorial Scholarship, named for his grandfather and hers.

The contribution flows