Copart Promotes Jane Pocock to President

The company said Pocock, who has led its U.K. and Ireland business since 2019, will take the role Aug. 1 as Jay Adair returns as chief executive.

Copart Inc. has promoted Jane Pocock to president, effective Aug. 1, elevating the executive who has run its U.K. and Ireland operations to a role overseeing the salvage-auction company’s global platform.

The move rounds out a leadership transition at Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT), which said in June that Chief Executive Officer Jeff Liaw would step down July 31 and that Executive Chairman Jay Adair would resume the top job he held for more than