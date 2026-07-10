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CCC Intelligent Solutions Reportedly Exploring Sale

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CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCC) is reportedly exploring a sale of the business and has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the process.

CCC 2021 logoAccording to a report July 9 by Reuters, the company has reached out to prospective buyers, including private equity firms.

CCC has explored strategic options before. In 2023, CollisionWeek reported on a previous Reuters report that Advent International, then CCC’s majority owner, was weighing a sale of its stake after the company attracted takeover interest. However, no transaction materialized. Advent owned approximately 56.9% of the company as of March 31, 2023. The firm fully exited its

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