CCC Intelligent Solutions Reportedly Exploring Sale

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCC) is reportedly exploring a sale of the business and has hired Morgan Stanley to advise on the process.

According to a report July 9 by Reuters, the company has reached out to prospective buyers, including private equity firms.

CCC has explored strategic options before. In 2023, CollisionWeek reported on a previous Reuters report that Advent International, then CCC’s majority owner, was weighing a sale of its stake after the company attracted takeover interest. However, no transaction materialized. Advent owned approximately 56.9% of the company as of March 31, 2023. The firm fully exited its