Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index Ends First Half Above Year-Ago Levels as Market Normalizes

Wholesale values closed the first half of 2026 above year-ago levels as the market eased from its March peak, while used electric-vehicle prices extended their lead over the broader market.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices finished the first half of 2026 above year-ago levels, with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rising 2.1% from June 2025 even as values normalized from the elevated levels of a strong spring, Cox Automotive reported July 8. The index reached 212.9 on a mix-, mileage- and seasonally adjusted basis in June, up 0.1% from May but roughly 1% below the multi-year high it set in March.