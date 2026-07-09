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CREF and Atlanta I-CAR Committee Grow a Georgia High School Collision Repair Program From 28 to 120 Students

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A 15-year partnership among the school, the Collision Repair Education Foundation and a local I-CAR volunteer committee has turned a small shop class into a regional technician pipeline.

Maxwell High School of Technology in Lawrenceville, Ga., has grown its collision repair program from about 28 students to roughly 120 across 15 years, an expansion its instructors credit to consistent leadership and a durable three-way partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation and the Atlanta I-CAR Committee.

For a collision repair industry contending with a persistent technician shortage and increasingly complex vehicle technology, programs like Maxwell’s matter because they supply repair

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