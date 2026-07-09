CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation Awarded $25 Million Labor Department Grant for Technician Apprenticeships

ASE Education Foundation Awarded $25 Million Labor Department Grant for Technician Apprenticeships

By Leave a Comment

The four-year Pay-for-Performance grant pays employers $3,500 for each auto, collision or truck apprentice they hire and keep through the first year on the job.

The ASE Education Foundation has been awarded a $25 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeships for auto, collision and truck service technicians, the foundation announced July 8.

ASE Education Foundation logoThe award comes through the department’s Pay-for-Performance Incentive Payments Program and reimburses employers that hire apprentices and coach them through the first year on the job. Program sponsors — dealer groups, shop associations and franchise operators among them — will receive

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey