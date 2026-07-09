ASE Education Foundation Awarded $25 Million Labor Department Grant for Technician Apprenticeships

The four-year Pay-for-Performance grant pays employers $3,500 for each auto, collision or truck apprentice they hire and keep through the first year on the job.

The ASE Education Foundation has been awarded a $25 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeships for auto, collision and truck service technicians, the foundation announced July 8.

The award comes through the department’s Pay-for-Performance Incentive Payments Program and reimburses employers that hire apprentices and coach them through the first year on the job. Program sponsors — dealer groups, shop associations and franchise operators among them — will receive