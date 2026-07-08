Mobility Global Completes Separation From S&P Global

Mobility Global Inc., the automotive data and analytics business spun off from S&P Global Inc., completed its separation July 1 and began trading the same day on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MBGL.”

The new independent public company’s portfolio includes Carfax, automotiveMastermind, Polk Automotive Solutions and Market Scan, serving vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, dealer groups, media, financial institutions and consumers.

The completion comes ahead of the timeline S&P Global outlined when it named new presidents for Carfax and its Mobility Business Solutions unit in September 2025, when the company said it expected to finish the spinoff within