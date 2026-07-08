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EPA ‘Freedom to Fix’ Guidance Recognizes NASTF as Collaboration Model

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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued formal guidance July 1 affirming that vehicle owners and independent repair professionals may repair their vehicles’ emissions systems under the Clean Air Act, reiterating manufacturers’ obligations to make emissions-related service information, diagnostic tools, training materials and reprogramming capabilities available to independent repair shops, tool companies and vehicle owners.

The guidance, issued as a “Dear Manufacturer” letter designated IACD-2026-08 and covering light-duty vehicles, light-duty trucks and heavy-duty engines, cites the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) as an example of successful collaboration among the automotive service industry, the equipment and tool industry and original equipment

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