I-CAR Publishes Facility and Equipment Best Practice for Collision Repair Industry

New reference document developed with OEM, insurer and repairer input sets common expectations for equipment readiness.

I-CAR announced July 2 the publication of its Automotive Collision Repair Facility and Equipment Best Practice, a new resource designed to help the collision repair industry align equipment capabilities with the requirements necessary to perform complete, safe and quality repairs.

The document establishes a common industry framework for evaluating whether a shop’s facility and equipment are prepared to execute increasingly complex repair procedures — a benchmark with potential reach beyond training, as OEM certification programs and insurance repair networks continue to formalize shop capability