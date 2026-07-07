U.S. Declines to Renew USMCA at First Joint Review as Auto Industry Presses for Extension

The Trump administration said it would not renew the pact in its current form, leaving trade rules that govern North America’s integraded auto-parts supply chain in force but unsettled.

The United States, Mexico and Canada conducted the first mandatory joint review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on July 1, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said afterward that the United States would not renew the trade pact in its current form, though the agreement remains in force.

“The United States did not agree to renew the USMCA in its current form. As a result, the USMCA is not renewed,” Greer