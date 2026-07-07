OpenRoad Collision Expands in Oklahoma with 3 Repair Center Acquisition

OpenRoad Collision has acquired Davis Paint & Collision, a family-owned collision repair operator serving the Oklahoma City metropolitan area since 1990. The addition of Davis’s three shops in June brings OpenRoad’s network to 40 collision repair centers operating under eight brands.

The acquisition extends a steady expansion by a mid-sized regional buyer even as dealmaking among the industry’s largest consolidators has cooled. Acquisitions and shop openings among major operators fell 35% in the first half of 2025 from a year earlier while mid-sized regional buyers increased their acquisitions, Focus Advisors reported; the same report noted that Steve Horton had