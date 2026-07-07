The Doan Group Marks 45th Anniversary

Reports 300% growth since 2020 acquisition by Woodland Capital.

The Doan Group, a national provider of auto, specialty vehicle, heavy equipment and property appraisal and adjusting services, marked its 45th anniversary July 7, tracing its roots to a 1981 appraisal business in Buffalo, N.Y.

The milestone comes as the Covington, Ga.-based firm continues to expand a claims model built around local appraisers who live in or near the communities where the policyholders they serve reside.

Since its 2020 acquisition by Woodland Capital Holdings, the company reports 300% growth. Doan was led through that expansion by Roger Crowley, who joined in