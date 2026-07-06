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SATA Invests in Robotics Startup CurveRobot to Automate Paint Application in Collision Repair

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Spray gun maker has formed SATA Automation GmbH, which holds exclusive Europe and North America sales rights for painting robot already in daily use at a collision repair facility in Hanover, Germany.

Spray gun manufacturer SATA has taken a stake in Chinese robotics startup CurveRobot and formed a new unit, SATA Automation GmbH, to develop and sell an automated paint application system for collision repair facilities, the company announced in June.

The new entity holds exclusive sales rights in Europe and North America for the system, called the jetstream, which pairs CurveRobot’s robotics technology with SATA’s nozzle and paint application

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