Repairify and Opus IVS Complete Combination of Diagnostics Businesses

Combined company says it will not negotiate calibration and diagnostic pricing with insurers, referring carriers to repairers to negotiate directly.

Repairify and Opus IVS announced July 2 they have completed the combination of their automotive diagnostics businesses, closing the transaction the companies first announced in January.

The completed transaction brings Repairify’s asTech and BlueDriver brands together with Opus IVS under a unified operating structure, consolidating diagnostics, programming and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration resources serving collision repair facilities, dealership collision operations and mobile automotive service providers.

In an FAQ posted on Repairify’s website, the combined company said