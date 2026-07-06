IBIS Global Summit 2027 Flagship Event Set for Lisbon

Organizers closed the June 16-18 conference by unveiling a 2027 calendar that includes IBIS North America March 2-3 and moves the Global Summit to Lisbon.

The 2026 IBIS Global Summit concluded June 18 in Vienna, Austria, drawing senior leaders from across the global collision repair ecosystem for programming built around the theme “Connecting Changemakers.”

The conference agenda focused on the decisions, technologies and leadership strategies expected to define the industry’s next decade. Sessions covered industry consolidation and the race for scale, the growing influence of artificial intelligence, data and software-led business models, and the future of repairability and sustainability. Delegates