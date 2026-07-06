California Autobody Association LA/OC Chapter Plans July 15 Meeting on Fair Claims Practices, Appraisal Rights

Registration deadline July 10.

The California Autobody Association’s Los Angeles/Orange County chapter will hold a dinner meeting July 15 at Old Ranch Golf Club in Seal Beach centered on fair claims practices, current California claims law and strategies for getting paid for complete repairs.

The session will feature collision repair trainers Bryan Thomas and Tim Ronak, who are scheduled to walk shop owners through the right to appraisal — abbreviated RTA in the chapter’s notice — along with options for reimbursing customers when the appraisal clause is not invoked. The chapter described the program as a combination of its two