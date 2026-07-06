Automotive Recyclers Association Welcomes ‘Freedom to Fix’ Memo, Renews Push on Recycled Catalytic Converters

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) welcomed the presidential memorandum on emissions-related repairs that President Donald Trump signed June 29, casting it as federal recognition of the role replacement parts play in lowering repair costs and using the moment to renew its push for clearer rules on the reuse of recycled catalytic converters.

The memorandum, titled “Lowering the Cost of Living by Promoting the Freedom to Fix,” directs the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clarify what vehicle owners may do to repair their own emissions systems and to open alternative certification pathways for aftermarket emissions parts. As CollisionWeek reported, the