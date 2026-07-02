Women’s Industry Network Details Speaker Lineup, Curriculum for Second Annual Virtual Conference

Two-day online event pairs technical breakouts on structural adhesives, glue pull repair and refinish with leadership and workforce sessions. Early-bird pricing ends July 10.

The Women’s Industry Network has announced the speaker lineup and session curriculum for its second annual Virtual Conference, a two-day online event set for Sept. 10-11 that pairs hands-on technical training with leadership and workforce programming.

The virtual format extends professional development to technicians, estimators, managers and claims staff who cannot travel to the organization’s in-person annual conference, and this year’s agenda leans heavily on the technical disciplines reshaping repair — structural adhesives and hybrid joining,