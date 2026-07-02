Norfolk CBP Officers Seize About $170,000 in Chinese Struts and Shocks in Fraudulent Import

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized about $170,000 in automotive struts and shock absorbers shipped from China at the Port of Norfolk, Va., on June 23 after determining the importer used fraudulent documents to conceal its identity, the agency said.

The case is a departure from CBP’s recent auto-parts interdictions in the Mid-Atlantic, which have targeted trademark-infringing counterfeits. The Norfolk shipment was not flagged as counterfeit. Instead, officers built a customs-fraud case around falsified entry paperwork — a reminder that parts of concealed provenance continue to move through the cross-border supply chain that feeds the U.S. aftermarket, including safety-relevant