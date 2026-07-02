IIHS Says 30 Years of Crash Testing Have Saved Nearly 50,000 Lives

A new study credits the insurer-funded institute’s crashworthiness ratings with 48,352 fewer traffic deaths from 1999 to 2024 and an estimated $538 billion in societal savings.

Vehicle improvements driven by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s crashworthiness testing program have saved an estimated 48,352 lives, according to a new study the institute released to mark the program’s 30th anniversary.

Measuring the period from 1999 to 2024, IIHS researchers put the societal value of those averted deaths at $538 billion — a figure that dwarfs the roughly $600 million the institute collected from its auto insurer members to fund the work