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AAA Forecasts Record 72.2 Million July 4th Travelers, 61.4 Million by Car

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Driving volume holds near last year’s record as pump prices reach four-year highs.

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during Independence Day week, a domestic record that edges past the 71.8 million who traveled for the holiday in 2025 and keeps road trips near an all-time high heading into the peak summer driving season.

Traffic VolumeOf that total, 61.4 million people are expected to travel by car over the nine-day period from June 27 to July 5 — 85% of all holiday travelers and nearly even with the 61.3 million who drove a year

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