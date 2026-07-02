AAA Forecasts Record 72.2 Million July 4th Travelers, 61.4 Million by Car

Driving volume holds near last year’s record as pump prices reach four-year highs.

AAA projects 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home during Independence Day week, a domestic record that edges past the 71.8 million who traveled for the holiday in 2025 and keeps road trips near an all-time high heading into the peak summer driving season.

Of that total, 61.4 million people are expected to travel by car over the nine-day period from June 27 to July 5 — 85% of all holiday travelers and nearly even with the 61.3 million who drove a year