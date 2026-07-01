Plasnomic, Industry Partners Launch Textured Plastic Parts Repair Pilot

Plasnomic announced June 30 that it and a group of supplier partners — 3M, 4Plastic, Mirka, PPG, Polyvance and SEM — will launch a pilot program to validate repair methods for textured plastic parts, one of the more frequently replaced and increasingly costly categories of components on modern collision claims.

More than 95% of textured plastic parts are replaced, many with only minor scratches or repairable damage, according to industry research cited by Plasnomic. The economics behind that default are shifting: the organization said some small wheel arch moldings now sell for more than $300, and some lower bumper covers