EEOC Again Sues Safelite for Sex Discrimination in Technician Hiring

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a nationwide lawsuit accusing Safelite Fulfillment LLC of refusing to hire qualified women for technician jobs because of their sex, the second time in four years the agency has taken the auto glass company to court over how it treats female applicants for those positions.

According to the suit, a class of female applicants applied for technician positions at multiple Safelite locations across the country and were passed over because of their sex. The EEOC alleges that since 2021 the company systematically denied women technician jobs, including some applicants who scored higher