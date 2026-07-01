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I-CAR Australia Begins Executive Transition, Opens Recruitment for New Executive

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I-CAR Australia said June 29 it has begun a transition within its executive leadership team and started a formal recruitment process to fill the role, telling industry partners the change will not disrupt operations or alter the organization’s board and strategic direction.

The not-for-profit training body, the Australian affiliate of the international I-CAR organization, did not name the departing executive or specify the position in its announcement. It said its board of directors remains unchanged under chairman Richard Pratt and directed partners with urgent operational or other questions to Pratt during the interim period.

The transition comes less than a

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