Brownsville Repeats as Safest Driving City, Boston as Riskiest, in Allstate’s 18th Best Drivers Report

Allstate pairs its claim frequency rankings with new Drivewise telematics data on speeding, phone use, hard braking and nighttime driving.

Brownsville, Texas, ranked as the safest U.S. city for driving for the second consecutive year while Boston again ranked the most collision-prone, according to Allstate’s 2026 America’s Best Drivers Report released July 1.

Drivers in Brownsville go nearly 15 years between collisions, compared with 3.76 years in Boston, where motorists are 189% more likely to be in a collision than the national average. Across the 200 largest U.S. cities the report ranks, drivers in the safest markets are nearly four