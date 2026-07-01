ASE Acquires WrenchWay to Expand Technician Workforce Development

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) said June 30 it has acquired WrenchWay, the workforce platform the certification body has partnered with over the past year to recruit and develop service technicians. WrenchWay’s co-founders and employees will join ASE as part of the agreement. Terms were not disclosed.

The deal brings in-house a recruiting and data platform that ASE has positioned at the center of its response to the technician shortage — a chronic constraint for collision repair facilities struggling to staff and retain qualified labor. WrenchWay’s technology, which connects shops, schools and job-seeking technicians, now sits alongside