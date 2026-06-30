Trump ‘Freedom to Fix’ Memorandum Directs EPA to Expand Aftermarket Emissions Repair Options

Aftermarket groups and the vehicle manufacturers’ lobby both claimed the directive as a win, splitting over whether the existing 2014 industry repair agreement is enough.

President Donald J. Trump signed a presidential memorandum titled “Lowering the Cost of Living by Promoting the Freedom to Fix” on June 29, directing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clarify what vehicle owners may do to repair their own emissions systems and to open alternative certification pathways for aftermarket emissions parts outside the California process that currently governs them.

For the collision repair industry, the directive changes no existing laws and doesn’t directly address