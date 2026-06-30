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Georgia Approves USAA Auto Insurance Rate Reduction Totaling $33 Million in Savings

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Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced June 25 that the USAA group of companies will cut auto insurance rates in the state, an overall group reduction of about 2.6% that the office estimated will save more than 200,000 Georgia policyholders roughly $33.2 million.

The reduction combines decreases across three USAA underwriting companies: 4.7% for Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, 4.5% for USAA Casualty Insurance Company and 2.4% for USAA General Indemnity Company.

The filing adds to the evidence that the loss-cost pressures that pushed auto premiums sharply higher over the past several years are easing

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