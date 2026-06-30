Fix Auto USA Opens Ontario, California Location

Fix Auto USA opened a new collision repair facility in Ontario, Calif., co-owned by Selvi Rizk-Menard, a two-time Fix Auto USA Franchisee of the Year, and Erick Bickett, a co-founder of the franchise network. The center, at 4930 Vanderbilt St. in Ontario, marked the launch with a grand opening event that drew about 100 attendees.

The new center is one of four Southern California Fix Auto locations owned and operated by Rizk-Menard, who was named Franchisee of the Year in 2019 and 2024, alongside Fix Auto Brea, Fix Auto Moreno Valley and Fix Auto Chino.

“Our team understands that after