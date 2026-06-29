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SCRS Forms ADAS Repair Division, Names Five-Member Governing Council

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The Society of Collision Repair Specialists has established an ADAS Repair Division and named an inaugural five-member Governing Council, creating a dedicated platform for the diagnostics, calibration and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) repair professionals who have emerged as a distinct specialty within collision repair across North America.

As ADAS content has spread across the vehicle fleet, calibration has become a routine and high-stakes step in collision repair, one that adds to claim severity, lengthens cycle time and carries documentation and liability exposure for shops, sublet calibration providers and insurers alike. Much of that work is now performed by independent

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