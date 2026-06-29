Copart CEO Jeff Liaw to Step Down, Jay Adair to Return as Chief Executive

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) said Chief Executive Officer Jeff Liaw will step down as CEO and director effective July 31, and that the board has appointed Executive Chairman Jay Adair to resume the top role he held for more than a decade before Liaw. Liaw will support the transition as special advisor to Adair.

Liaw has run Copart as sole CEO since April 2024, when he succeeded Adair in the role. He joined the company in 2016 as chief financial officer, was promoted to president in 2019, named CEO of North America in 2021 and elevated to co-CEO alongside