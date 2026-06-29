Consumer Sentiment Rises Over 10% in Final June Reading

Sentiment remains below year ago levels

Consumer sentiment rose 10.5% compared to May in the final June 2026 reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, snapping a three-month slide as easing gasoline prices brought households some relief. The Index of Consumer Sentiment climbed to 49.5 from May’s record-low 44.8, though it stayed well below year-ago levels.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity and the gauge bears on whether consumers keep driving, absorb higher premiums and authorize discretionary repairs.

The final reading firmed a rebound that first surfaced mid-month. The index had registered 48.9 in