CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Rises Over 10% in Final June Reading

Consumer Sentiment Rises Over 10% in Final June Reading

By Leave a Comment

Sentiment remains below year ago levels

Consumer sentiment rose 10.5% compared to May in the final June 2026 reading from the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, snapping a three-month slide as easing gasoline prices brought households some relief. The Index of Consumer Sentiment climbed to 49.5 from May’s record-low 44.8, though it stayed well below year-ago levels.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity and the gauge bears on whether consumers keep driving, absorb higher premiums and authorize discretionary repairs.

The final reading firmed a rebound that first surfaced mid-month. The index had registered 48.9 in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey