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AASP/NJ Meeting Frames Appraisal Rights, Customer Involvement as Tools for a Harder Claims Market

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The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) used a June 24 general meeting to press collision repair facility owners to lean on tools such as the right to appraisal, assignment of proceeds and small claims court — and to draw customers into their own claims — as insurers total vehicles faster and reimbursement disputes grow more complex.

AASP-NJ logoThe session, “New Rules, New Tools: A Shop Owner’s Playbook to Win in Today’s Market,” was held at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J., and led by AASP/NJ President Ken Miller, board member Dennis Cataldo Jr. and Collision Chairman Jerry

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