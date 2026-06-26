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Polestar Refocuses on Europe After U.S. Denies Connected Vehicle Rule Authorization

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Polestar will stop selling new model-year vehicles in the United States after the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security declined to grant the Swedish electric vehicle maker an authorization under the federal Connected Vehicle Rule, the company said June 25.

The decision bars Polestar from selling vehicles in the U.S. from model year 2027 onward. The company said it will continue to sell its existing U.S. inventory of the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 and will keep supporting current owners, including access to its service network.

The move signals the wind-down of a growing electric vehicle brand’s

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