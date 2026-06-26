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Former Michigan Police Officer Pleads No Contest to Falsifying Salvage Vehicle Inspections

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Johnathan Chase, a former police detective who served as the sole salvage vehicle inspector for a southwest Michigan department, has pleaded no contest to falsifying state salvage vehicle inspection forms, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced June 18.

Inspectors verify that extensively damaged or reconstructed vehicles are safe to drive and that their components cannot be traced to stolen vehicles, certifying the origin of every part before a salvage vehicle can be retitled and registered.

“We trust law enforcement to protect our communities, not misuse their authority,” Nessel said. “By falsifying these inspections, this officer put unverified vehicles on our

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