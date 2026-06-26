Carfax Used Car Index Rises 1.3% in June as Price Increases Level Off

Used-vehicle listing prices on Carfax rose 1.3% in June, an average of slightly more than $350 per vehicle, a marked slowdown that suggests the run-up in used-vehicle values may be starting to level off even as prices continue to climb across every segment, according to data released by Carfax.

The June increase was less than half the pace Carfax recorded a month earlier, when prices rose 3.1% across all seven segments it tracks in May.

For collision repair facilities and auto claims professionals, used-vehicle values feed the actual cash value calculations that determine whether a damaged vehicle is repaired