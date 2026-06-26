BASF Coatings Names Executive Committee to Lead Standalone Company

Sale to Carlyle Group expected to close next week.
BASF Coatings has named the seven-member executive committee that will run the automotive coatings business as an independent company beginning July 1, when its sale to Carlyle Group is expected to close. The committee will be led by incoming chief executive officer Jens Luehring.
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