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BASF Coatings Names Executive Committee to Lead Standalone Company

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Sale to Carlyle Group expected to close next week.

BASF Coatings has named the seven-member executive committee that will run the automotive coatings business as an independent company beginning July 1, when its sale to Carlyle Group is expected to close. The committee will be led by incoming chief executive officer Jens Luehring.

BASF Coatings’ new Executive Committee takes effect July 1, 2026, as the coatings business begins operating as a standalone company under Carlyle Group ownership. Top row, from left: Jens Luehring, CEO; Michael Pontzen, CFO; and Ewout van Jarwaarde, chief transformation officer. Bottom row, from left: Frank Naber,

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