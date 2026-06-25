Quality Collision Group Appoints James D’Onofrio Chief Strategy Officer

Quality Collision Group (QCG) has named James D’Onofrio chief strategy officer, putting the executive who has led the company’s acquisition activity since 2024 in charge of corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions and new site development. QCG operates more than 100 locations across 13 states.

In the role, D’Onofrio will oversee organic growth, M&A and new site development, with direction to keep expansion disciplined and aligned with the company’s operating model. He joined QCG in 2024 and has led six acquisitions since, the company said, and has also strengthened internal