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Kinetic Enters Arizona with Two Phoenix ADAS Hubs, Opens First Los Angeles-Area Location

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Kinetic, which operates a network of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration and diagnostics hubs, has opened three new facilities — two in Phoenix and one in Inglewood, California — expanding its third-party calibration network to 11 locations across four states. The Phoenix openings mark the company’s entry into Arizona.

The hubs provide appraisal, diagnostics, programming and calibration services for ADAS-equipped vehicles, serving collision repair facilities and dealerships in the Phoenix metro area and southern Los Angeles County.

As ADAS content becomes standard across the vehicle fleet and calibration requirements grow more complex, a growing number of collision repair facilities outsource

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