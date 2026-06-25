Cox Automotive Forecasts Steady June New Vehicle Sales Pace

Sales projected up year over year, but down from May.
New-vehicle sales are on track to finish June at a seasonally adjusted annual rate near 16.1 million units, little changed from May and roughly in line with the pace set in March and April, Cox Automotive said in a forecast released June 24. June sales volume is projected at 1.34 million units, up 4.2% from a year ago but down 9.7% from May, with the month carrying 25 selling days — one more than last June and one fewer than last month.
The trajectory of new-vehicle sales matters to collision
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