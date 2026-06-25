Axalta Sets Aug. 5 Stockholder Vote on AkzoNobel Merger

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) will hold a special meeting of stockholders Aug. 5 to vote on its proposed all-stock merger of equals with AkzoNobel N.V., after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the registration statement underlying the deal and Axalta filed its definitive proxy statement.

Axalta’s special meeting is set for 9 a.m. EDT Aug. 5, the same day AkzoNobel will convene its own extraordinary general meeting in Amsterdam to seek shareholder approval. Both companies need their shareholders to sign off for the combination to proceed.

Completion of the merger remains subject to approval by both companies’ shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.