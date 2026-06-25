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ASE Urges Technicians to Maintain or Advance Collision Repair and Refinish Certifications

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The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence is reminding collision repair technicians and refinishers to earn, maintain or advance their ASE certifications through its four-test B-series program.

ASE offers four collision repair and refinish tests: painting and refinishing (B2), non-structural analysis and damage repair (B3), structural analysis and damage repair (B4) and mechanical and electrical components (B5). Technicians certified across all four are recognized as ASE Certified Master Collision Repair Technicians.

“The ASE certification collision repair and refinish tests help techs demonstrate their ability to properly repair vehicle damage and restore paint finishes to high standards,” said Dave Johnson, president

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