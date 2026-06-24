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State Farm Adds Crash Data Sharing for Toyota and Lexus Claims

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Eligible customers driving 2020 or newer Toyota/Lexus models can opt in to share accident data to help facilitate claims processing.

State Farm has begun offering owners of 2020 or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles the option to share crash data directly from their cars to help process auto insurance claims, under a new collaboration with Connected Analytic Services LLC, a Toyota affiliate that aggregates vehicle data for insurers.

State Farm logoEligible customers can use the State Farm mobile app to consent, on a one-time basis, to let the insurer pull data tied to a specific loss. Based on that consent, Connected Analytic

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