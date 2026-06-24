Registration Open for 2026 Repairer Driven Education Series at SEMA Show

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has opened registration for its 2026 Repairer Driven Education series, a slate of 19 sessions running Nov. 3-6 alongside the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

The education sessions span three days, Nov. 3-5, and target collision repair facility owners, managers, estimators and technicians.

“Each year, we work to reimagine the RDE experience based on feedback from our attendees and the evolving needs of the industry,” said Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director. “The 2026 program reflects a deliberate focus on practical application, and these are sessions built