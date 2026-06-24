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PGW Auto Glass Acquires Windshield Surgeons in Alberta, Expanding Canadian Operations

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PGW Auto Glass has acquired Windshield Surgeons, an Alberta-based automotive glass company, in a move the distributor said June 24 extends its push to build out its Canadian business.

“Windshield Surgeons is a strong strategic fit for PGW as we continue to grow our Canadian business,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW. “This acquisition allows us to build on an established local operation while expanding our ability to serve customers with installation, calibration and wholesale distribution solutions.”

Windshield Surgeons has an established presence in Alberta, where PGW said the acquisition positions it to serve customers, partners, insurers, fleets and glass

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