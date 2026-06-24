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Kirmac Collision & Autoglass Opens 28th Location

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Kirmac Collision & Autoglass has opened a collision and glass repair facility in Mission, British Columbia, Canada deepening the family-owned company’s footprint in the Fraser Valley and bringing its network to 28 locations.

“We had been looking to open a location in Mission for many years,” said Sean McIntosh, president and CEO. “We’re proud to bring our customer care, reputation for high-quality repairs, and community commitment to Mission.”

The 12,000-square-foot facility at 12-32860 Mission Way was renovated to Kirmac’s standards and equipped for OEM-certified repairs.

Kirmac said the Mission location brings it to 28 locations across its three brands —

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