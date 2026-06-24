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AkzoNobel Sets Aug. 5 Shareholder Meeting on Axalta Merger as SEC Clears Registration Statement

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AkzoNobel N.V. will convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders Aug. 5 in Amsterdam to vote on its proposed all-stock merger of equals with Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., advancing a roughly $25 billion combination that would create the world’s No. 2 coatings company and one of the largest suppliers to the collision repair industry.

The Dutch coatings maker published the meeting notice, agenda and an accompanying shareholders’ circular June 24, a day after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective the registration statement covering the AkzoNobel shares to be issued to Axalta investors in the deal. The two steps

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